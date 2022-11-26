Connect with us

Politics

Dennis Itumbi Reveals Evidence Kenya Kwanza Has Over Four IEBC Commissioners 

By

Published

Dennis Itumbi

Dennis Itumbi

Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi has detailed four pieces of evidence that Kenya Kwanza camp has over embattled four IEBC Commissioners.

In a long social media post on Saturday November 26 the Ruto ally stated that they have videos of the four commissioners meeting with former state officials and Azimio’s top leadership. 

” Videos placing former state officers at a famous building with the four. A powerful former Political operative who is still a top honcho at Azimio is clearly seen in the video giving instructions and planning the sabotage on country.” Itumbi stated. 

In the second evidence Itumbi detailed that they have collected receipts, Mpesa Messages and recordings on how the four commissioners transacted with Azimio operatives. 

” Receipts, MPESA Messages, Phone Call recordings and Affidavits by journalists on how they were engaged by various State and Azimio officials.” Itumbi’s statement reads in part. 

He continued to state that they put the four into a trap as they planned on how to expose them. 

” The game plan by the Quartet and how it fell because of over-confidence, assertions and a Superior plan by The Hustler Nation.” He stated. 

“The assurances to the quartet by top Azimio leadership, the State and Jubilee Party Operatives. What they said in phone calls  private meetings and how the Defence is being planned, the financing and how yet another weak executioners about to collapse.” He added. 

Itumbi’s sentiments come a day after Azimio la Umoja leader defended the four commissioners while accusing the Kenya Kwanza government of political witch hunts. 

“A process whose outcome is pre-determined is already underway at the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly. The four Commissioners are supposed to appear before this Committee, be found guilty and be made to appear before a tribunal to be set up by [President] Ruto that will confirm their guilt. They will then be thrown out of IEBC,” said Odinga.

Also Read: John Mbadi Reveals Why He Will No Longer Follow Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s Political Advice 

