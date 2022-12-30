Dennis Itumbi Speaks of his Friendship with Uhuru , Reveals His Role in the Kenya Kwanza Government

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has come out to speak on his friendship with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday December 29, Itumbi said that he became close to Uhuru before he embarked on a political journey through the digital space.

“We became friends and I got into politics through the digital space.I became a consultant for his campaign. And the rest they say is a good tweet.,” Itumbi told Citizen TV.

He however fell out with the former Head of State after being asked to stop supporting current President William Ruto.

“The fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta happened because he wanted me to stop supporting William Ruto. I told him that I would not do that. I believe in this cause & in this journey and that is what I was going to do.,” Itumbi revealed.

Despite their fallout Itumbi claims that they are still friends.

“He called me 2 days after Kenya Kwanza was sworn in. He wished us well. From where I sit he is still a friend. We have no hard feelings at all. He remains to me a man who I respect.” Itumbi said.

Following his fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Itumbi moved his focus to the William Ruto campaign, establishing the Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau, or HNIB.

Itumbi is yet to be given a formal role in the current government but describes his assignments as a ‘come here’, ‘go there’.

“My job is come here go there. Its JD is to ensure that I work with the president of kenya for the people of kenya. I chaired the Jamhuri day tech committee. We are going to Embu for universal health care….” he says.

“You will see me in international conferences. Moses Kuria has tasked me to oversee the Kenya international conference in March. I am enjoying myself. I was in charge of the committee that delivered the branding and comms for the Hustler Fund,”

