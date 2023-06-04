Deny President Ruto, DP Gachagua Money – Ledama Tells MPs

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has urged Members of Parliament not to be threatened by President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement via Twitter on Sunday, June 4, Ledama said that the members of parliament have more power.

The Second term Senator advised the MPs to deny the Executive funding to show that they are powerful.

“Members of parliament please remember that you are the ones who have the power of the purse! Do not be threatened by William Ruto and his manenos Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

“You can start by denying them money! Ok? Show them who the big boys are,” said Ledama.

His remarks come after DP Gachagua exuded confidence that the controversial Finance Bill 2023 will pass in the National Assembly even if the Azimio la Umoja Coalition opposes it.

Speaking on Saturday at St Charles Lwanga Secondary School in Kitui, Gachagua said the bill would sail through as the opposition has no numbers to stop it.

”Even if you oppose the bill, it will go through because you don’t have the numbers, why would you oppose something that will go through?’ Gachagua posed.

Gachagua wondered why the opposition is opposing the bill yet it is pushing the government to do development.

”Let us be truthful and I am a man who speaks the truth, we must collect taxes to finance our development and recurrent,” Gachagua said.

President Ruto on Sunday stated that he is waiting to see MPs who will go against the government’s plan and oppose the Finance Bill 2023.

“I am waiting to see the MPs who will go against the government’s plan to give their voters employment. We want to see and know those going against this Finance Bill,” he said.

