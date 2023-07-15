Connect with us

Deputy President Urges Raila Odinga to Take a Break from Politics Amidst Demonstrations

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Azimio leader Raila Odinga to take a break from politics, criticizing him for the recent demonstrations that have resulted in loss of lives and property.

Speaking at the Nakuru ASK show, Gachagua emphasized that the government would no longer tolerate nationwide protests organized by Odinga.

Gachagua questioned Odinga’s ability to offer solutions to the Kenyan people, highlighting that he has been rejected in five elections.

He advised Odinga to reflect on this rejection and hold a small meeting to analyze the reasons behind it. The Deputy President further asserted that the government has had enough and will not allow Odinga to incite violence or damage property.

“At 80 years of age, what solution can Raila Odinga offer to the people of Kenya who have rejected him in five elections? Take a break, call yourself for a small meeting, and try to analyze why Kenyans have rejected you a record five times,” Gachagua said.

In response to the announcement by the Azimio coalition of three days of continuous protests starting next week, Gachagua issued a stern warning to the leaders involved.

He emphasized that the government is prepared to take action to prevent further harm to the economy and protect the well-being of Kenyans.

The Azimio coalition had initially planned to hold peaceful protests on specific days, but they have now revised their calendar to include three consecutive days of demonstrations. The decision to intensify the protests was made in response to requests from the public.

