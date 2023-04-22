Details Of CS Moses Kuria’s US Tour Aimed At Wooing Investors

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has stated that he will lead a high-level business delegation to the United States of America (USA), aimed at promoting trade and bilateral ties between Kenya and the U.S.

In a statement on Saturday April 22, Kuria stated that there will be a Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in Washington D.C. and a trade and investment Road Show in New York City which will be aimed at pitching investment opportunities to American investors.

“Kenya will use the forum to strengthen bilateral ties with the U.S. by exploring new areas of cooperation in investment, trade, security, and other areas of mutual interest,” read the statement in part.

Adding that “The trade and investment roadshow in New York is in response to the formidable case presented by U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, during the AmCham Business Summit held in Nairobi from 29th-30th March 2023,”

According to Kuria, networking events and other organized meetings would be used to leverage the Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO 2023), which will be held in Nairobi from May 29th to May 31st, 2023.

Kuria together with Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua will also meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a meeting aimed at increasing trade between the two countries.

“The discussion on Economic Prosperity will be led by U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Kenya’s Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua.

“It will seek to reaffirm U.S.-Kenya commitment to the three main agreed areas for economic collaboration namely; increasing two-way trade and investment, overcoming policy obstacles to economic growth, and building a long-tenn trade relationship,” the statement added.

