Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Details Of Musalia Mudavadi’s 2-Day Visit To Angola

By

Published

d03441f834f14f2892a793cbc632c40c

File image of Musalia Muadavadi.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Friday, June 2 embarked on a two-day official visit to the Republic of Angola.

A communique from the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary stated that Mudavadi will represent President William Ruto at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the signatory of the countries of the Framework Agreement for Peace, Security, and Cooperation for DRC.

“The Prime Cabinet Secretary will represent H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H. President of the Republic of Kenya and lead the Kenyan delegation at the summit of Heads of State and Government of the signatory Countries of the framework agreement for peace, security and cooperation for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the region to be held on Saturday, 3′ June 2023,” the dispatch read in part.

The Framework Agreement for Peace, Security, and Cooperation for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Region was signed in 2013 by 11 African countries, including Kenya.

The Framework was formed with the aim of promoting peace, stability, and development in the DRC and the Great Lakes region of Africa.

The summit of heads of state and government of the signatory countries is an important forum for discussing the progress made towards achieving these objectives and identifying any challenges or obstacles that need to be addressed.

The summit is a follow-up to the 11th session held in May in Bujumbura, Burundi.

This comes barely a week after Mudavadi jetted out of the country to represent President Ruto during the inauguration of Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which took place on Monday, May 29.

Also Read: Mudavadi Explains Why Raila Is Angry With The International Community 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019