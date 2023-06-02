Details Of Musalia Mudavadi’s 2-Day Visit To Angola

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Friday, June 2 embarked on a two-day official visit to the Republic of Angola.

A communique from the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary stated that Mudavadi will represent President William Ruto at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the signatory of the countries of the Framework Agreement for Peace, Security, and Cooperation for DRC.

“The Prime Cabinet Secretary will represent H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H. President of the Republic of Kenya and lead the Kenyan delegation at the summit of Heads of State and Government of the signatory Countries of the framework agreement for peace, security and cooperation for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the region to be held on Saturday, 3′ June 2023,” the dispatch read in part.

The Framework Agreement for Peace, Security, and Cooperation for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Region was signed in 2013 by 11 African countries, including Kenya.

The Framework was formed with the aim of promoting peace, stability, and development in the DRC and the Great Lakes region of Africa.

The summit of heads of state and government of the signatory countries is an important forum for discussing the progress made towards achieving these objectives and identifying any challenges or obstacles that need to be addressed.

The summit is a follow-up to the 11th session held in May in Bujumbura, Burundi.

This comes barely a week after Mudavadi jetted out of the country to represent President Ruto during the inauguration of Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which took place on Monday, May 29.

