Details Of President Ruto’s Meeting With Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala

Kenya and the Czech Republic have vowed to strengthen bilateral relations and take advantage of existing investment opportunities in the two countries.

Speaking at State House in Nairobi on Tuesday when he held bilateral talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, President Ruto said that an equal partnership is paramount for mutual benefit.

The President said the two countries will soon sign a negotiated economic agreement that will give Kenya duty-free and quota-free access to markets.

Ruto also said the two nations will build partnerships that will intensify cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

“Your Excellency, I would like to congratulate you on the launch of the Look Africa Policy. Africa is a continent rich in natural resources ranging from land, water, oil, natural gas and other minerals,” said President Ruto.

Noting that Africa has an abundance of highly skilled human resources, forests and wildlife, among other resources, he said the Czech Republic’s resolve to focus on Africa was timely and much appreciated.

“Kenya is a valued investment destination in Africa and the region. We have created a one-stop shop, provided tax holidays and improved the regulatory regime to encourage trade and investment,” Ruto added.

He noted that the decision by the Czech Republic to establish a business hub in Kenya will expose it to a market of 400 million in the East African Community, 750 million in the Tripartite Free Trade Area and more than 1.4 billion in the African Continental Free Trade Area.

On his part, Prof Fiala said Czech investors were keen to explore investment opportunities in Kenya.

“Kenya has a young and skilled workforce in the health, business, education and industrial sectors that can provide skilled labour if needed in your country,” Fiala said.

Also Read: Raila Condemns Israel Attacks On Gaza, Makes Appeal to President Ruto