Details Of President Ruto’s Meeting With Diplomatic Corps At State House

President William Ruto Monday October 23 held a series of meetings with members of the diplomatic corps.

The Head of State met the British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan ahead of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s State Visit next week.

President Ruto is expected to hold bilateral talks with the King focusing on climate action, biodiversity, sustainable urban development, youth, technology and innovation and women empowerment.

Key projects expected to be discussed include the KES 425 billion Grand High Falls Dam project, the KES 12.5 billion Menengai Geothermal project and the KES 7.5 billion Malindi Solar Expansion project.

Others are the KES 11.5 billion Nairobi Railway City project, the KES 31 United Green investment and the recruitment of Kenyan Nurses to the United Kingdom.

The King and President Ruto will also seek to enhance trade volumes between the two countries.

President Ruto also met the Japanese ambassador to Kenya Ken Okaniwa who delivered a message from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

He lauded Japan for funding Kenya’s infrastructure projects in health, agriculture, and education among others.

“We appreciate your support in the development of a high-tech laboratory at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and an intelligent transport system in Mombasa County,” Ruto said.

The Head of State said Kenya has created a conducive business environment that has attracted 104 Japanese companies to the country.

Later, President Ruto held talks with Austrian Federal Minister for Labour and Economy Dr Martin Kocher who was accompanied by the Austrian business community.

The two leaders explored ways to increase trade volumes, expand markets for Kenya’s agricultural products and enhance labour migration.

President Ruto observed that Kenya can learn valuable lessons from Austria’s healthcare as the government adopts preventive and promotive healthcare.

President Ruto appealed to the Austrian business community to explore investment opportunities in ICT, Special Economic Zones, water and health sectors.

The President also met Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Kingdom of the Netherlands who is also the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Advocate for inclusive finance for development.

Their discussions focused on exploiting untapped trade and investment opportunities in the two nations.

He said Kenya and the Netherlands are jointly working towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

