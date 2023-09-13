Details Of President Ruto’s Meeting With Expelled ODM MPs at State House

President William Ruto on Wednesday September 13 held a meeting with seven ODM MPs who faced disciplinary action last week after being marked as ‘rebels’.

According to a statement from State House, the meeting which took two hours was a follow-up by the MPs to appreciate the Head of State’s administration on several developments in the Nyanza region.

The MPs included; Present were ODM expelled MPs Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Phelix Odiwuor (Lang’ata) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo) who survived expulsion from ODM also attended the meeting.

The MPs thanked Ruto for tackling the challenges in the sugar industry and expressed support for the sugar bill, which will be debated in parliament on Thursday.

They also thanked the President for launching the first commercial flight to Migori County earlier on Wednesday, following earlier discussions.

The 7 MPs further reaffirmed their commitment to working with the government in support of regional and national development programmes.

The meeting comes after the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) temporarily suspended the ODM party’s move to expel the rebel MPs over their association with President Ruto.

PPDT also obtained orders barring the removal of the MPs from the ODM party members list and removal from parliamentary committees.

Meanwhile, Azimio leader Raila Odinga has stated that his party will not tolerate political adultery.

According to him, one of the primary reasons for the growth of political parties is allegiance and fidelity to the party.

