Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Details Of President Ruto’s Meeting With Expelled ODM MPs at State House

By

Published

FB IMG 1694621301989

President William Ruto on Wednesday September 13 held a meeting with seven ODM MPs who faced disciplinary action last week after being marked as ‘rebels’. 

According to a statement from State House, the meeting which took two hours was a follow-up by the MPs to appreciate the Head of State’s administration on several developments in the Nyanza region.

The MPs included; Present were ODM expelled MPs Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Phelix Odiwuor (Lang’ata) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda. 

Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo) who survived expulsion from ODM also attended the meeting. 

The MPs thanked Ruto for tackling the challenges in the sugar industry and expressed support for the sugar bill, which will be debated in parliament on Thursday.

FB IMG 1694621310275

They also thanked the President for launching the first commercial flight to Migori County earlier on Wednesday, following earlier discussions.

The 7 MPs further reaffirmed their commitment to working with the government in support of regional and national development programmes.

The meeting comes after the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) temporarily suspended the ODM party’s move to expel the rebel MPs over their association with President Ruto.

PPDT also obtained orders barring the removal of the MPs from the ODM party members list and removal from parliamentary committees.

Meanwhile, Azimio leader Raila Odinga has stated that his party will not tolerate political adultery.

According to him, one of the primary reasons for the growth of political parties is allegiance and fidelity to the party.

Also Read:President Ruto To Build New State House in Mt Kenya 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020