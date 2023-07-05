Details of President William Ruto’s 3-Day State Visit To Union of Comoros, Congo

President William Ruto will on Wednesday, July 5, jet out of the country to embark on a three-day visit to the Union of Comoros and the Republic of Congo.

According to a communique from State House, President Ruto will on Thursday, July 6 be the chief guest during the 48th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Union of Comoros under the invitation of President Azali Assoumani.

“On Thursday, July 6, 2023, President Ruto will be the chief guest during the 48th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Union of Comoros, at the invitation of President Azali Assoumani. This visit aims to significantly strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries,” the statement read in part.

The Head of State will then on Friday, July 7 fly to the Republic of Congo for a two-day visit. During the visit, President Ruto will hold bilateral talks with President Dennis Sassou Nguesso focusing on Kenya- Congo strategic cooperation.

“He will hold bilateral talks with President Dennis Sassou Nguesso focusing on Kenya-Congo strategic cooperation. The Heads of State will also witness the signing of legal instruments on various bilateral agreements. Kenya and Congo enjoy warm and cordial ties built on longstanding friendship and cooperation at bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels,” the statement added.

President Ruto’s State Visit follows the inaugural session of the Kenya-Congo Joint Commission for Cooperation, which was held by officials from both countries between June 25 and June 27, 2023.

