Details Of President William Ruto’s Meeting With Uhuru’s Sister At State House 

FB IMG 1682397481992

File image of President Ruto with Kristina Pratt

President William Ruto on Monday April 24 met with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Kristina Pratt at State House Nairobi. 

Pratt was accompanied by members of the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya Board including former Aide de Camp Major (Rtd) Marsden Madoka, Julia Ojiambo among others.

She briefed Ruto on her agenda and her organization’s role in pushing for the rights of physically challenged people in the country during the meeting.

The board also presented some of its accomplishments and long-term plans with the Head of State.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, President Ruto said his government will support people living with disabilities and the institutions that work to empower them. 

“Met the Board of Trustees of the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya, led by chairperson Kristina Pratt, State House, Nairobi.

“The Government will support people living with disabilities and the institutions that work to empower them. We will keep our promises to this community and ensure it is a full part of the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda,” Ruto stated. 

FB IMG 1682397475986

This was Pratt’s first public appearance after losing out on the Jubilee Party Senate nomination.

Her political debut was imminent after the Jubilee Party nominated her for a Senate seat on July 27, 2022.

She is the firstborn of Mama Ngina and the late Jomo Kenyatta.

Pratt is married to businessman Victor Pratt who hails from the family of Liberia’s longest-serving President William Tubman.

Pratt was in July 2022 awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Kenyatta University for her contribution to improving the lives of people living with disabilities.

Also Read: Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Receives Prestigious Award in Ethiopia 

