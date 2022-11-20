Connect with us

Politics

Details of President William Ruto’s Trip to DRC & Korea

By

Published

311380234 10160773761394497 151122578631230002 n

President William Ruto

President William Ruto is on Sunday evening, November 20 expected to fly out of the country for a one-day state visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to a statement by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, President Ruto will hold bilateral talks with his DRC counterpart Felix Tshisekedi on areas of mutual interest, including trade and investments, regional integration, and the security situation in Eastern DRC.

The former Citizen TV news anchor also noted that Kenya is playing a crucial role as a member of the East African Community in support of the ‘Nairobi Peace Process’, which involves talks between the government of DRC and the armed groups in the Eastern part of the country, to restore peace and security in Eastern DRC.

“Kenya is playing a crucial role as a member of the East African Community in support of the ‘Nairobi Peace Process’, which involves talks between the government of DRC and the armed groups in the Eastern part of the country, to restore peace and security in Eastern DRC.

“Kenya has also sent its troops for a peacekeeping mission in the region, as part of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF),” Hussein stated.

Ruto will then on Monday, November 2, visit the Republic of Korea for bilateral meetings with President Yoon Suk-Yeol.

State House announced that the president will pursue partnerships in important sectors of the government’s economic transformation program, including agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and public health, with engagements culminating in the signing of trade agreements between the two countries.

“Kenya will also advance negotiations to open markets for her exports as part of growing bilateral trade. Kenya and the Republic of Korea enjoy cordial ties founded on common values, mutual trust, and benefit,” read part of the State House notice.

Also Read: Details of 27-Year-Old Jet Worth 2 Billion that President Ruto Will be Using [PHOTOS]

