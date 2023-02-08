Details Of Raila Odinga’s Must Attend Azimio Meeting On Thursday 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga is on Thursday February 9 set to hold a meeting with Azimio allied members of parliament.

The meeting will take place for two days at the Stoni Athi resort in Machakos county.

According to National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, the meeting is aimed at streamlining the coalition’s internal affairs.

“The scheduled Thursday meeting is an Azimio parliamentary group meeting which will be held in Stoni Athi Resort in Machakos County,” Wandayi disclosed.

Furthermore, Wandayi stated that the MPs are expected to bond with one another during the meeting as they plan the party’s future.

“In my capacity, I encourage all MPs to avail themselves for the crucial meeting. It can only happen once in a session,” he noted.

The meeting comes a day after a section of ODM MPs met President William Ruto at State House Nairobi, a move that sparked outrage in the Raila camp.

Among the MPs who were in the meeting include; Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, MPs Felix Odiwuor (Langata), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Paul Abuor (Rongo) and Walter Owino (Awendo).

Langata MP Jalango on Tuesday revealed that he received a phone call from the Head of State asking him to attend the meeting.

“The President personally called me to attend the meeting at State House and I accepted the invitation. The agenda of the meeting was heavily development. We discussed projects that the President promised to implement when he visited Luo Nyanza last month,” Jalango stated.

He added,“About that photo trending on social media, the President was telling me that the Langata TVET project is on and an extra Ksh.50 million has been allocated for its completion.”

