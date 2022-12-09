Details of Raila Odinga’s One Week US Tour  after Canceling Jamhuri Day Parallel Rally

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga is set to fly to the Us this weekend after canceling parallel Jamhuri day celebrations on Wednesday, December 8.

According to a statement issued Friday, December 9, the former Prime Minister will be out of the country for a week.

“Hon. Raila Odinga is set to leave the country late Saturday, December 10, 2022, for a one-week visit to the US,” the statement read in part.

As an AU representative, the Azimio La Umoja leader will attend the US-African Leaders Summit alongside other global leaders.

His responsibilities will include leading discussions on promoting infrastructure investment and achieving Just Energy Transition.

On the sidelines of the Summit, he will also hold a series of meetings with leaders from the public and private sectors, as well as civil society organizations.

According to His personal assistant, Dennis Onyango, he will return on December 18 to continue with planned public programs.

The news comes a day after he canceled the parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12. In a statement that was read by National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi the opposition leader canceled the rally as he had other engagements.

“The People’s Dialogue shall continue in one way or another, in the coming days, weeks, and months in different parts of the country,” Wandayi declared.

Other reports allege that the ODM leader might have decided to cancel the rally after he reached an agreement with President William Ruto over the plan to create the office of the official opposition leader.

President William Ruto last week during the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting asked MPs to rally behind the proposal which would make the minority side more effective in keeping the government in check.

Also Read: Blow to Raila as another Azimio Leader Resigns, Warns Kenyans About The Opposition Camp