Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Details of Raila Odinga’s One Week US Tour  after Canceling Jamhuri Day Parallel Rally

By

Published

raila odinga photo

raila odinga

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga is set to fly to the Us this weekend after canceling parallel Jamhuri day celebrations on Wednesday, December 8.

According to a statement issued Friday, December 9, the former Prime Minister will be out of the country for a week.

“Hon. Raila Odinga is set to leave the country late Saturday, December 10, 2022, for a one-week visit to the US,” the statement read in part.

As an AU representative, the Azimio La Umoja leader will attend the US-African Leaders Summit alongside other global leaders.

His responsibilities will include leading discussions on promoting infrastructure investment and achieving Just Energy Transition.

On the sidelines of the Summit, he will also hold a series of meetings with leaders from the public and private sectors, as well as civil society organizations.

According to His personal assistant, Dennis Onyango, he will return on December 18 to continue with planned public programs.

The news comes a day after he canceled the parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12. In a statement that was read by National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi the opposition leader canceled the rally as he had other engagements.

“The People’s Dialogue shall continue in one way or another, in the coming days, weeks, and months in different parts of the country,” Wandayi declared.

Other reports allege that the ODM leader might have decided to cancel the rally after he reached an agreement with President William Ruto over the plan to create the office of the official opposition leader.

President William Ruto last week during the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting asked MPs to rally behind the proposal which would make the minority side more effective in keeping the government in check.

Also Read: Blow to Raila as another Azimio Leader Resigns, Warns Kenyans About The Opposition Camp

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019