Details Of Uhuru, Raila Meeting Scheduled On Tuesday

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga have convened a meeting with all Azimio elected leaders.

According to reports, the meeting will be held on Tuesday May 30,2023 at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi.

Azimio Executive Council Chairperson and former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya has confirmed Tuesday.

”Our meeting is on Scheduled for Tuesday this week at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation. We will inform the public of our next course of action,” he said.

The meeting is expected to whip all Azimio MPs to reject the proposed Finance Bill, 2023 and deliberate on a push by radical opposition MPs to hold a parallel Madaraka Day fete on Thursday.

The Tuesday meeting will also plan how Azimio MPs will oppose their Kenya Kwanza counterparts, with the administration determined to push the bill through in the National Assembly. 

The opposition coalition reportedly intends to draft its own Finance Bill, 2023, to express their opinions on government taxing measures.

It has also been revealed that Kenya Kwanza is planning to challenge Raila’s Thursday Madaraka Day plan by inviting Uhuru to attend the Embu Madaraka Day Celebrations.

According to reports, the administration has already invited Uhuru to the event as part of a scheme to legitimize Kenya Kwanza while simultaneously neutralizing Azimio.

However, Azimio wants Uhuru to attend the Tuesday meeting to convey a message to the Kenya Kwanza government that his position in the opposition is secure, despite official criticism.

This comes barely a week after Uhuru revealed that he changed his mind on retiring from politics following consistent humiliation from President William Ruto’s government.

“Fikra zangu zilikua zimeniambia nilegeze mambo ya siasa na niende nikashugulikie mambo mengine. Nilikua nafikiria ya kwamba siku ya kuitana National Delegates conference ingekuwa siku ya delegates kuchagua viongozi wengine lakini wengine wameamua ya kwamba kazi itakua ya vitisho na kulazimisha.

“Siku ya leo nawaambia tafuta mtu mwingine sio Uhuru wa Kenyatta,” Uhuru said during a Jubilee NDC last week.

