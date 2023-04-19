Connect with us

Politics

Detectives identify 12 graves in pastor Mackenzie’s land

By

Published

GRAVE
GRAVE

Detectives from the Homicide Unit have identified 12 graves on the land of controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie in Shakahola, Magarini Sub-County of Kilifi County.

The graves were found in various areas on Mackenzie’s property, including near the homes of his followers, in the forest, and disguised in farms.

The discovery was made during an operation led by the Homicide Unit and accompanied by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, with the exhumation process set to follow.

The bodies are believed to be those of Mackenzie’s followers, who were instructed to fast to death as a sure way of getting to heaven.

The pastor has since remained unapologetic, despite the deaths of several of his followers. On Wednesday, two more bodies were recovered, bringing the total number of dead to eight.

During the operation, officers also rescued a woman who was in critical condition due to prolonged fasting. She was taken to Malindi Sub County Hospital for treatment.

The operation is expected to continue for up to three days, with fears that there could be more undiscovered graves on Mackenzie’s vast 800-acre property.

Relatives of the victims have called for a thorough investigation into the matter to determine whether their loved ones are alive or dead. Local residents, including former members of the Good News International Church, expressed their relief and happiness at the discovery of the graves.

They thanked the government for launching the operation, with one former member stating that he was glad to have left the church to avoid becoming a victim of starvation.

