Disagreements Between IG Koome And National Police Service Commission Have Been Solved – CS Kindiki 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that the public disagreements between the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and the National Police Service Commission have been amicably solved.

Kindiki made the announcement on Thursday October 12 while meeting the National Assembly Committee on Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC) on the mandate of the National Police Service.

“The previous public disagreements between the Inspector General of Police and the National Police Service Commission have been amicably resolved, and each office is undertaking its mandate as outlined in the Constitution,” said Kindiki.

The Interior CS noted that the Inspector General of the National Police Service exercises independent command and control over the Service and performs any other function prescribed by national legislation.

“While the Inspector General(IG) of Police can not be directed by any person with respect to investigation of any offence(s) and enforcement of the law against any person, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration may lawfully direct the IG with respect to any policy matter, such as the policy directive on transfer of Police officers who have served in one station for at least three(3) years,” Kindiki added.

NPSC in June differed with IG Koome over the promotion of 500 officers.

NPSC termed Koome’s move to promote high-ranking officers at the national and regional levels as unconstitutional as they were not forwarded to the commission for approval.

“This promotion violated the constitution on independence of the commission which has the mandate to promote police officers in this country as outlined in the constitution, therefore there is no fairness, no advertising was done,” NPSC chairperson Eliud Kinuthia stated.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in July ordered IG Koome and NPSC to convene and reach a consensus regarding police promotions.

Also Read: Kindiki Warns Azimio Against Demos If Bipartisan Talks Fail