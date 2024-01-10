Division Emerges In Azimio As Kalonzo and Karua Clash Over Kamwene Group

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua have differed over the making of the Kamwene group.

Speaking on Tuesday in an interview, Kalonzo said the Kamwene group is a terrible idea and should be done away with.

“Kamwene is a terrible individualistic political policy. It is dead on arrival. I would advise my friends to abandon it, and we should stick together,” Kalonzo was quoted as saying.

Karua in a response wondered why Kalonzo was dragging Kamwene to his discussions.

“What about Kamwene scares my brother Kalonzo Musyoka that he must drag it in every conversation he has?” she posed.

Kamwene was officially launched in October last 2023 to champion the interests of the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

The faction which is led by Karua also includes:Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, former governors Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia) and Peter Munya (Meru), and university don Gitile Naituli.

Azimio Spokesperson in December attacked the outfit describing it as a splinter group from the Azimio coalition.

“KAMWENE means the “selfish ones.” Or “mine” and “mine alone.” That’s how you RETARD an African post-colonial state. Can salvation come from the primeval?” Prof. Mutua posed on X.

During the launch of Kamwene in Nairobi, Karua maintained they are in Azimio to stay, dismissing claims they are on their way out of the opposition coalition.

“Right now, we are not talking about the race but about the unity of Mt Kenya people. Kalonzo Musyoka is our brother. We are in Azimio to stay but we still have Kamwene Caucus to champion Mt Kenya issues,” she stated.

