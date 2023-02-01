Connect with us

Politics

Division in National Assembly Over Plan to Amend Constitution For Ruto Ministers

There is a looming political showdown at the National Assembly when the lawmakers resume sittings next week. 

President William Ruto’s push for a speedy formulation of a framework that will allow Cabinet secretaries (CSs) to answer questions in Parliament has divided the August house. 

While President Ruto and his allies propose amending Parliament’s Standing Orders to allow CSs to answer questions in order to increase accountability, Opposition MPs believe it is a departure from the country’s governance structure unless the Constitution is amended.

In the current constitution only departmental committees can summon CSs to address questions, but not on the House floor in plenary.

According to President Ruto the move to have CSs before the National Assembly will enhance parliamentary effectiveness and facilitate good governance.

“In keeping with this commitment to enhancing government accountability, I have formally requested Parliament to formulate within its procedures a mechanism for Cabinet Secretaries to appear before the House and give account to the people’s representatives,” Dr Ruto told MPs in Mombasa on Monday. 

However, Raila Odinga, leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, has expressed his objection to the notion, claiming that it is a departure from the country’s current governing structure.

The leader of the Orange Democratic Movement has urged the President to consult with Kenyans and opposition leaders before initiating any constitutional amendments.

“Today, we have a situation where Parliament is being asked to originate legislation creating the Office of the Leader of Opposition and allowing Cabinet secretaries to attend House proceedings and answer questions from MPs. Are we sure we want to be the assembly that could not take a stand whether we are a presidential or a parliamentary system? Can’t we make up our minds for once?” National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi asked. 

