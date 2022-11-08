‘Don’t Allow Power To Get Into Your Head’ Education CS Ezekiel Machogu Told

Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge has criticized Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu over his recent comments that the government will cease funding public universities.

Mathenge has cautioned CS Machogu ‘not to let power get to his head’, stating that the same people he plans to withdraw funds from are the same people who voted him into the Kenya Kwanza cabinet position.

“I want to tell CS Machogu that those in public universities are hustlers, and all those from well- off families are in private universities. The same hustlers are the ones who voted overwhelmingly for President William Ruto and it is through them he got himself a job. He should not allow power to get into his head, ” he said.

Mathenge termed Machogu’s remarks shocking and argued that the CS, who has held various public office positions, is in a better position to understand the needs of the average citizen.

“I am utterly shocked by his remarks because, having previously served as a District Officer in Nyeri and District Commissioner in Nyandarua, he is in a better position to understand the needs of the common mwananchi. ” He stated.

” It is regrettable that only a few days after his appointment he has begun to oppress the same people who helped him attain power, ” he added.

CS Machogu had on Saturday November 5 Stated that universities should look for alternative revenue sources to address the current cash crunch afflicting many institutions of higher learning.

” We are encouraging that they must generate their own revenue because the ex- checker as it is now is not going to be able to continue funding more because in Kenya education takes 25. 9 per cent so we have to find other ways of creating and generating revenue for universities and they have to look at other revenue schemes, ” he said.

Also Read: Education CS Nominee Ezekiel Machogu Reveals How He Made His Ksh 590 Net Worth