Politics

Don’t Fear To Act – Wetangula Tells President Ruto

unnamed

File image of Moses Wetangula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has advised President William Ruto to be confident as he steers the country.

Speaking on Sunday during the thanksgiving service for Environment and Forestry CS Soipan Tuya in Leshuta, Narok, Wetangula reminded the President that he had taken the vow to defend the constitution and serve all Kenyans.

“There is a lot of heat that is not generating any effect. I want to advise you as a friend. Never fear to act and never act in fear because you took the bible and swore and protect not only the constitution but to serve the 50 million Kenyans,” said Wetangula.

The National Assembly Speaker asked Ruto to focus on his development plan and strive towards the country’s growth in order to keep his commitment to Kenyans.

File image of President Ruto and Moses Wetangula

Wetangula also urged CS Tuya not to let the President and Kenyans down but to undertake her role diligently.

“You have been entrusted with a docket that is crucial in improving the lives of human beings, such as restoring our environment, planting trees, protecting our rivers, and ensuring a clean environment by addressing littering and other related matters,” he said.

Wetang’ula, who took delight in being Tuya’s teacher and mentor, promised to stand by her.

Also Read: Meet National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s Little-Known Children and the Powerful Jobs They Do

