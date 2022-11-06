Don’t Remain in Opposition for Another 10 Years – Jimmy Wanjigi Tells Nyanza Residents

Business Mogul Jimmy Wanjigi has urged Luo Nyanza residents not to stay in opposition for another 10 years.

Speaking on Saturday November 5 in Ugenya, Siaya county, Wanjigi pusuarded the region to stop following “one man”.

“Are you going to wait for another 10 years out of (political) power? Your region has a good history of having fought for rights and freedoms that we enjoy yet you are still outside power. You deserve to be inside power,” Wanjigi opined.

Wanjigi suggested that the region must devise a multifaceted approach and be a part of those who form governments, as opposed to placing all of their faith in a single leader.

He stated that following “one man” has always failed the region.

The former Raila ally emphasized that Nyanza has a tremendous deal of potential and, as a result, the need for the region to engage in a positive dialogue about how each resident might reach their utmost potential.

“I want to advise you that there are many ways of skinning a cat; you must be inside government not always looking at ‘the head’.” he stated.

The businessman turned politician also said he likes the region and will visit the people even if he encounters a “not so rosy” reception.

“I am very fond of this region. Nyinyi mko kwa roho yangu, hata mkitupa mawe mnaona mimi bado narudi. Na mkitupa tena nitarudi tu. Because I know the potential of this region and where we can go as a country together.

“You must not be out of the annals of power, you must be inside. I will keep coming here, I will keep having a conversation and I want to advise you that there are more ways of skinning a cat, msiwe kichwa tena.” He remarked.

Also Read,: A Step Inside Billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi’s Muthaiga Mansion Worth Ksh 1 Billion [PHOTOS]