DP Gachagua Begs Uhuru Ahead On Monday Demos 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to request Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to call off Monday March 20 demos.

Speaking on Sunday in Nandi, Gachagua urged Uhuru to return favor to Kenyans who elected him twice as President despite not being ripe for the job.

“I know you demean us and think that we are nothing, which is okay. But please, I am begging you, within the few remaining hours, to look for your brother and tell him to stop that nonsense of telling people to come and destroy property.

“It is ungodly and cannot be acceptable in a normal society. We are asking this will all due respect and if he grants this request, we will have no problem with him,” said Gachagua.

The second in command further accused Uhuru of funding the Azimio anti-government protests.

“How ungrateful can you be with your brother to fund Azimio to create chaos in Nairobi yet you have so much property? What do you have against poor people and the little that they have?” Gachagua claimed.

Raila on Saturday dismissed claims that Uhuru was funding the protests noting that the former Head of State is too busy with his AU envoy roles to take part in planning the demos.

“Uhuru has nothing to do with this. As you know he has been outside the country most of the time. Lately he was in Nigeria observing election and from there I think he went somewhere else and just arrived back few days ago. He has not been part of us at all,” he said.

