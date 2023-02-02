DP Gachagua Breaks Silence After State Offered To Return His Ksh 200 Million

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken silence after the state agreed to return his Ksh 200 million.

Speaking on Thursday in Mombasa the DP revealed that he had received more than 200 invitations to attend harambees since the news emerged.

“I’ve received more than 200 invitations to attend harambees. You know Uhuru’s government took my money which was released yesterday. Now everybody is planning for that money. That’s the world we live in, kila mtu ananialika harambee because it sounds like a lot of money; Thats the situation and because I’m a son of Mau Mau, they are also saying it’s their money,” he said.

The court of appeal on Wednesday February 1,vacated orders of the High court that had declared the funds to be proceeds of crime.

This is after the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) stated that the DP had explained his source of wealth and subsequently detailed the legitimacy of the money in question.

“After gathering new evidence, we found out that the money forfeited to the State six months ago was not proceeds of crime and that the Deputy President has explained the source and legitimacy of the said money to satisfaction,” ARA informed the Court of Appeal.

The funds were held in 4 bank accounts with three of them under Rafiki bank while the other funds are held in an account belonging to Jenne Enterprises.

Gachagua in 2022 stated that he would use the money to complete building his home in Kieni.

“I will come and build a home here in Kieni so that you can come to visit me. I will build a nice house and also a nice place where men can grill meat and also drink what we drink as we talk,” Gachagua said.

Also Read: Good News To DP Gachagua As Sabina Chege Endorses Him As the Mt Kenya Kingpin