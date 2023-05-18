DP Gachagua Breaks Silence Over Viral Photos of President Ruto and Raila

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken silence of viral photos between President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga meeting for two consecutive days.

Speaking on Thursday May 18 during a meeting with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) country coordinators in Nairobi, Gachagua downplayed reports that there are handshake talks between President Ruto and Raila.

He accused the former Prime Minister of chasing for photo opportunities with the Head of State so that his team can use them.

“You have seen him running after the President so that he takes a photo for his team to use. The president has no problem with photo opportunities. When you see him tell him on Saturday we will be in Limuru. When he gets the chance he should come so that we take pictures,” said Gachagua.

The Second in Command assured UDA supporters that there will no handshake saying that President Ruto is more strict about the handshake than himself.

“I want to tell them Ruto is more strict about the handshake than I am. That experiment was the worst thing to happen in the politics of this country. Let them take their rightful position and keep the government in check,” the DP asserted.

Gachagua at the same time dismissed accusations from the Opposition that UDA was out to destroy smaller parties by poaching leaders noting those joining are doing so willfully and that no one had been compromised.

“We are going to build a huge mass movement called UDA, a serious political machine that will be around for 100 years. We are being accused of raiding other political parties, we are not, they are the ones coming to us and what they do not know is that Kenya is a democratic country and if a party knocks to join we open,” he said.

