Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

DP Gachagua Dares CSs to Resign After Ruto Directed SRC To Stop Salary Increment 

By

Published

gachagua uda 1536x1024

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told Cabinet Secretaries who are not satisfied with their salaries to resign from government. 

Speaking on Saturday July 1 in Elgeyo Marakwet, Gachagua stated that he has agreed with senior state officials to support President William Ruto’s move to suspend the Salary increments. 

“If there is a Cabinet Secretary who is not happy with the halting of the salary increment, write a resignation letter and we will look for someone else who will accept that salary,” said Gachagua.

“We have agreed with Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries that we don’t want salary increments. Even if there is money, we will not accept it. If you give us the increased salaries we will return them to the sender.”

He also supported President Ruto on other civil servants receiving salary increments starting on Saturday, July 1.

President Ruto on Friday rejected the 14 percent salary increase proposed by SRC on senior state officials.

“The state officers, myself, my deputy, ministers, PSs na wale wadosi wengine wa bunge, sisi mambo yetu tungojee. Hiyo mshahara itakwama hapo. I have instructed the SRC to give us international best practice because we need to reduce the gap between all of us who work for the people of Kenya,” said Ruto.

Instead, the Head of State directed the commission to harmonious pay slips for all civil servants.

“Because of the economic times we are living in we have approved that salaries of other civil servants can be adjusted beginning tomorrow so our teachers, policemen, people serving in the military, and people working in government offices we have agreed because of where we are today your salaries will be adjusted by between 7 and 10 percent,” Ruto stated.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019