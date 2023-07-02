DP Gachagua Dares CSs to Resign After Ruto Directed SRC To Stop Salary Increment 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told Cabinet Secretaries who are not satisfied with their salaries to resign from government.

Speaking on Saturday July 1 in Elgeyo Marakwet, Gachagua stated that he has agreed with senior state officials to support President William Ruto’s move to suspend the Salary increments.

“If there is a Cabinet Secretary who is not happy with the halting of the salary increment, write a resignation letter and we will look for someone else who will accept that salary,” said Gachagua.

“We have agreed with Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries that we don’t want salary increments. Even if there is money, we will not accept it. If you give us the increased salaries we will return them to the sender.”

He also supported President Ruto on other civil servants receiving salary increments starting on Saturday, July 1.

President Ruto on Friday rejected the 14 percent salary increase proposed by SRC on senior state officials.

“The state officers, myself, my deputy, ministers, PSs na wale wadosi wengine wa bunge, sisi mambo yetu tungojee. Hiyo mshahara itakwama hapo. I have instructed the SRC to give us international best practice because we need to reduce the gap between all of us who work for the people of Kenya,” said Ruto.

Instead, the Head of State directed the commission to harmonious pay slips for all civil servants.

“Because of the economic times we are living in we have approved that salaries of other civil servants can be adjusted beginning tomorrow so our teachers, policemen, people serving in the military, and people working in government offices we have agreed because of where we are today your salaries will be adjusted by between 7 and 10 percent,” Ruto stated.