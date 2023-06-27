Connect with us

Politics

DP Gachagua Defends Malalah After Chaos in UDA Meetings 

By

Published

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has come out to defend UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah over accusations of leading the party into chaos.

Speaking on Monday June 26 during a press briefing at UDA party offices, Gachagua commended Malalah’s effort to increase the UDA Party membership across the country. 

The DP also hailed recent chaos in the ruling party saying it is a positive thing that signifies that UDA is a popular party. 

“We are very happy with what SG Malala is doing. Since his ascent to this office, the party has been energised with very many drives. I saw there was chaos in Mombasa, that is a positive thing. People only fight for a popular party,” said Gachagua. 

He added,”All these other briefcase parties, nobody is bothered about them because no one really knows about their existence so the more vicious leadership wrangles are, the better it is for the party.”

Gachagua also noted that the party has set up internal policies to manage wrangles in a democratic manner. 

“UDA party encourages internal party policies. Everybody is free to criticise anyone. We ran away from Jubilee because of the dictatorship. I’ve been here and told Malala to correct a few issues and it’s only that I have not corrected him in public. Everyone must be held to account,” he remarked. 

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei on Monday stated that she is disappointed in Malalah’s performance so far as the UDA SG after the recent chaos. 

“My personal opinion as a UDA member is that I am disappointed with the performance of Cleophas Malalah. He has been going on the UDA membership drive and many have been violent.

“I enquired from some of the UDA members and since we started the party, we recruited people in a record under a year. At that time, there was not a single UDA meeting that was violent,” said Shollei.

