DP Gachagua Finally Breaks Silence On NADCO Report

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday said he supports the re-establishment of the office of the Leader of the Opposition as recommended in the report of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO).

Speaking during a church service in Embu, the Deputy President said the office will enable the opposition leader to have a platform to criticise the government instead of holding protests.

“This will enable Opposition leader to have a platform to criticize the government instead of doing road demonstrations,” he said.

At the same time, Gachagua said the country’s economic recovery and stabilisation was on an upward trajectory and that President William Ruto had managed to prevent the country from sinking.

He noted that the falling prices of basic commodities such as maize flour are an indication that the country’s economy is turning around.

“Do not worry, we found a beaten economy which needed time to recover. Things are good and the economy is stabilizing. We found a Sh9.6 trillion debt, which government is servicing. The Government has performed since 56,000 teachers have been hired, price of fertiliser lowered from Sh7,000 to Sh2,500 and the cash transfer to vulnerable people is now consistent and timely unlike before when it used to delay for over four months,” said the Deputy President.

Gachagua also defended President Ruto against criticism from the opposition over the country’s economic situation.

He highlighted the achievements of the Kenya Kwanza administration such as streamlining the education sector by recruiting a record 56,000 teachers in one year and the Inua Jamii cash transfer programme.

“Prices of basic commodities have also come down. We found ten months delay of cash transfer but we settled. When we came to power, we found that the money meant to benefit the elderly and vulnerable people had delayed for over four months. We have now rectified, paid arrears and now at the end of every month, the elderly are receiving their money without any problems,” he said.

The DP noted that the government’s plan to transform Kenya into a prosperous country through a bottom-up economic model that prioritises agriculture, healthcare, affordable housing, micro and small enterprises and the digital and creative economy is on track.

On reforms in the tea and coffee sub-sectors, Gachagua said the government was looking at foreign markets to boost farmers’ incomes.