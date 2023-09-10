DP Gachagua Opposes Ruto, Raila Bipartisan Talks

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated his objection to the ongoing bipartisan negotiations between the government and the opposition.

Speaking on Sunday, Gachagua claimed the engagements are intended to be politically devious by the opposition.

The agenda, according to DP Gachagua, is simply being pushed by the opposition in order to obstruct the achievement of a tangible deal in the discussions because the review is unfeasible.

Gachagua contended that the Supreme Court’s decision to validate President William Ruto’s election could not be altered, and hence the issue should be dropped from the talks.

“Your Excellency you know I and many people, your supporters, were against these talks with Azimio people but we agreed because you decided we talk. But we don’t agree with the agenda therein. How will they audit the 2022 election? They don’t have the capacity and there’s no provision for that,” said Gachagua.

The DP pointed out that by entertaining the supposed antics from the opposition, the government was abetting bad habits.

“A decision was made by the Supreme Court and you were sworn in as president. We don’t agree with that and would want to ask the agenda be dropped…We are encouraging bad habits paying attention to them,” he said.

The second in command also stated that he will be prepared to dispute the agenda discussion because it is a bootless errand, recommending the opposition to move their focus to the next election cycle.

“We cannot allow an agenda to audit the General Election. We chose you and you won and if anybody has a doubt it is not these people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Dialogue Committee steering the talks has settled on five issues to be deliberated on.

The issues include; Outstanding Constitutional matters, Electoral justice and related matters, Entrenching funds into the Constitution, Establishment and entrenchment of State offices and Fidelity to Political Parties/Coalitions and the law on multiparty democracy.

Also Read: Kenya Kwanza, Azimio Agree On 13 Issues To Be Discussed In Bipartisan Talks (List)