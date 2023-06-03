Connect with us

Politics

DP Gachagua Reacts To Raila’s Secession Threats

By

Published

FB IMG 1681472560028

Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has chastised Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga over his threats to call for secession.

Speaking on Saturday, June 3 at St Charles Lwanga School in Kitui County, Gachagua dared the former Prime Minister to try leaving Kenya, saying he can attempt to be president for the sixth time.

“If Raila is tired of staying in Kenya, let him just leave, and Kenya will move on. There is no problem with that. The truth is that he has tried five times. Let him try for the sixth time,” Gachagua stated.

Raila had on Friday, May 26 threatened to write to the United Nations (UN) to ask for self-determination.

The former Prime Minister who was speaking during a thanks-giving service at Yatta Farm in Machakos, gave President William Ruto an ultimatum of seven days to denounce Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks that the Kenya Kwanza government is a shareholding company.

“We have given you one week to denounce Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks, if you don’t we will write to the United Nations and ask for self-determination. We are Kenyans by right and we cannot be discriminated against every day because the constitution has a bill of rights, which must be respected by this government,” said Raila.

His remarks sparked mixed reactions online with Kenya Kwanza leaders including Defence CS Aden Duale calling him out saying the sentiments were reckless.

“I want to tell Raila and Kalonzo, you went to the elections to aspire to be the next President of the Republic of Kenya; it is very irresponsible and reckless for leaders of your stature to stand at a podium and call for the secession and division of our country. It is very unfortunate; I did not know you can go that low,” Duale stated.

Also Read: CS Duale Goes After Raila Over Calls For Secession

