DP Gachagua Reveals How Coffee Cartels Poisoned His Late Brother 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that coffee cartels poisoned his late brother Nderitu Gachagua, causing his decline in health and eventual death.

Speaking on Sunday during an interview with Inooro TV, Gachagua stated that the Kenya Kwanza government is committed to defeating the cartels that have a stranglehold on Kenyan farmers.

“Our family believes, and we know the late Nderitu Gachagua was poisoned by those people. And since then, a very healthy person started becoming sickly and we believe these people harmed him,” said Gachagua.

He revealed to the nation that his life was potentially in danger but noted he has added security and resources.

“The president assigned me the task of leading these people because at least I have more resources including security because these people are not good people,“ DP Gachagua said.

He added, “This war cannot be won by governors, this can only be won by DP and the president, these people; are dangerous and can even kill you.”

Gachagua also said that when President Ruto unveiled his cabinet, the coffee cartels sent an emissary with a Ksh.30 million ‘welcome gift’ to Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi.

“They tried to bribe our CS, Mithika Linturi with Ksh.30 million when our government came into power.They said the money was from these cartels, and that it was a welcome gift to him,”Gachagua added.

Gachagua went on to say that since the Embu Governor outed the people behind the cartels, her security at her homes in Nairobi and Embu has been beefed up to ensure her safety.

