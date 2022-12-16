DP Gachagua Reveals How Investors Can Befriend President William Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how to befriend his boss President William Ruto.

Speaking on Thursday December 15, during the opening of the Nation-Huawei Job Fair 2022 at the KICC, Nairobi, the second in command hinted that job creation is the fastest way an investor in Kenya can make friends with not only him but also the President.

DP Gachagua maintained that the Ruto government is all about creating jobs, adding that where jobs are created is where he will be with the Head of State.

“Many people ask me all the time, ‘how do we become friends of your boss president William Ruto?’ And my answer is very simple. If you want to be a friend of President Ruto and the rest of us, create just five jobs. You become his friend instantly,” Gachagua said.

The DP said that he chose to attend the Nation-Huawei event at the KICC on Thursday because it was all about job creation

“When I got this invitation, among so many invitations that I receive on a daily basis to attend different events, I did not have to read the second paragraph to make up my mind. I just had to read the second paragraph which was clear that this function was about job creation,” He said.

The second in command said that together with President William Ruto, they are keen on partnerships across sectors to rebuild the country’s economy while creating employment opportunities for the youth.

The DP further appreciated the private sector for their continued partnership in driving economic growth in the country.

