Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

DP Gachagua Reveals Plan to Replace Police With NYS Officers in Some Sectors

By

Published

FB IMG 1671114956575

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed a plan by the Kenya Kwanza government to replace the police with National Youth Service personnel in the private sector.

Speaking on Thursday December 15 during the opening of the Nation-Huawei Job Fair 2022 in Nairobi County, Gachagua stated that private businesses have hired police officers to guard their properties but the officers would be more useful in security matters across the country. 

“Police officers should go and deal with crime. NYS officers will man the premises at a fee, which will be paid directly to the government,” he noted.

“That money will be invested in training more National Youth Service personnel who will also serve the nations,” Gachagua explained.

The second in command noted that NYS training inducts young people into a discipline that covers personal management, attitude and skills for the job market.

“NYS personnel offers a combination of skills and discipline, and I can assure you that you cannot go wrong when you employ these young people,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua urged Kenyan employers to hire NYS personnel who are multi-skilled in a variety of roles.

He also assured the country that the Kenya Kwanza government would soon expand the National Youth Service course lists to include modern courses.

The modern courses would include, Data engineering, technology, and advanced training in computing sciences.

The Kenya Kwanza administration has taken steps to broaden the employment base through skill-oriented programs.

President William Ruto announced a number of scholarships to Kenyans who attended Jamhuri Day celebrations on Monday, December 12.

“As promised, everyone present in this stadium today will get a free scholarship on global entrepreneurship and innovation from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.” said President Ruto. 

Also Read: Gachagua Breaks Silence after Reports Emerged that He Disagreed with Ruto over State Appointments

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019