DP Gachagua Reveals Plan to Replace Police With NYS Officers in Some Sectors

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed a plan by the Kenya Kwanza government to replace the police with National Youth Service personnel in the private sector.

Speaking on Thursday December 15 during the opening of the Nation-Huawei Job Fair 2022 in Nairobi County, Gachagua stated that private businesses have hired police officers to guard their properties but the officers would be more useful in security matters across the country.

“Police officers should go and deal with crime. NYS officers will man the premises at a fee, which will be paid directly to the government,” he noted.

“That money will be invested in training more National Youth Service personnel who will also serve the nations,” Gachagua explained.

The second in command noted that NYS training inducts young people into a discipline that covers personal management, attitude and skills for the job market.

“NYS personnel offers a combination of skills and discipline, and I can assure you that you cannot go wrong when you employ these young people,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua urged Kenyan employers to hire NYS personnel who are multi-skilled in a variety of roles.

He also assured the country that the Kenya Kwanza government would soon expand the National Youth Service course lists to include modern courses.

The modern courses would include, Data engineering, technology, and advanced training in computing sciences.

The Kenya Kwanza administration has taken steps to broaden the employment base through skill-oriented programs.

President William Ruto announced a number of scholarships to Kenyans who attended Jamhuri Day celebrations on Monday, December 12.

“As promised, everyone present in this stadium today will get a free scholarship on global entrepreneurship and innovation from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.” said President Ruto.

