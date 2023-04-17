Connect with us

DP Gachagua Reveals Powerful CS Position Kalonzo Was To Get If He Joined Kenya Kwanza

File image of Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has intimated that Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka would have been given the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Position if he had dumped Azimio for Kenya Kwanza.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday April 16, Gachagua revealed that President Ruto had decided to give Kalonzo the position until he decided to remain in the opposition. 

The Second in Command added that Ruto returned the favor to Ukambani people and gave the role to former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

“During the handshake between Raila and government you only had one Cabinet Secretary and now the president has given you three. The seat belonged to Kalonzo, and if he came he would have gotten it but he chose to stay in Azimio. 

“The president said ‘Okay I wanted to give Kalonzo the ministry of foreign affairs but since he has chosen to go there I will return the position here in Machakos’ and he gave it to Alfred Mutua,” he stated.

kalonzo

Gachagua urged the people of Ukambani not to follow Azimio on anti-government protests and instead work with the government. 

“People of Ukambani, this is a defining moment for this region. I want to ask this community and the leadership, when we look at the issues facing Ukambani like water, those issues will be sorted when you are part and parcel of the government,” Gachagua stated. 

He added, “You have no business in the streets, destroying property, putting sufurias on your head and the Kamba people cannot follow a leader who destroys property because it is against what the Kamba people believe in.”

Also Read: Kambas Displayed Cowardice During Azimio Protests – Kalonzo Musyoka

