DP Gachagua Reveals What Uhuru Kenyatta is Doing to the Kenya Kwanza Government

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is meddling with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking on Friday in Mombasa, Gachagua claimed that the retired Head of State sabotaged fertilizer subsidies during his tenure.

“People who sabotaged farmers, undermined food security for parochial politics, have no business telling us how to work. And if they want to know how work is going, they should come here and see what’s going on,” he said.

He added,”People are working day and night to make interventions to bring the cost of food down and they’re here trying to introduce politics of telling people how they should work. They had their own opportunity to work and they brought this country to its knees economically, let them give us time and see how we build this economy through practical interventions of increasing production in agriculture.”

Gachagua who flagged off thousands of subsidized fertilizers said that the government is giving the cheap farm inputs to farmers in a bid to bring down the cost of living.

“The administration is focused on boosting agricultural productivity to ensure the cost of food comes down and ultimately we reduce the cost of living.

“We ask our farmers to take advantage of this programme which aims at increasing production in their farms. The price of unga will come down. So far it has been reducing and we expect the prices to go down farther,” added the DP.

The first batch of 17,840 bags was sent to Nakuru County, while another 17,840 were transported to Webuye in Bungoma.

Other counties who will receive the subsidised fertilizers include; Narok, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Migori, Kakamega, Bomet, Kericho, Elgeyo Marakwet and Nandi.

