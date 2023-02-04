Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

DP Gachagua Reveals What Uhuru Kenyatta is Doing to the Kenya Kwanza Government

By

Published

FB IMG 1664435260631

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Image File.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is meddling with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking on Friday in Mombasa, Gachagua claimed that the retired Head of State sabotaged fertilizer subsidies during his tenure. 

“People who sabotaged farmers, undermined food security for parochial politics, have no business telling us how to work. And if they want to know how work is going, they should come here and see what’s going on,” he said.

He added,”People are working day and night to make interventions to bring the cost of food down and they’re here trying to introduce politics of telling people how they should work. They had their own opportunity to work and they brought this country to its knees economically, let them give us time and see how we build this economy through practical interventions of increasing production in agriculture.”

Gachagua who flagged off thousands of subsidized fertilizers said that the government is giving the cheap farm inputs to farmers in a bid to bring down the cost of living. 

“The administration is focused on boosting agricultural productivity to ensure the cost of food comes down and ultimately we reduce the cost of living. 

“We ask our farmers to take advantage of this programme which aims at increasing production in their farms. The price of unga will come down. So far it has been reducing and we expect the prices to go down farther,” added the DP.

The first batch of 17,840 bags was sent to Nakuru County, while another 17,840 were transported to Webuye in Bungoma.

Other counties who will receive the subsidised fertilizers include; Narok, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Migori, Kakamega, Bomet, Kericho, Elgeyo Marakwet and Nandi.

Also Read: Karua Issues Statement After IG Koome Scaled Down Uhuru’s Security

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019