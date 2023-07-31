Connect with us

Politics

DP Gachagua Reveals When The Government Will Restore Raila’s Security 

By

Published

FB IMG 1683869791564

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga and other opposition leaders will receive their security back after three months. 

Speaking on Sunday in Alliance High School, the DP said the officers were called back to reinforce their colleagues who were deployed to defend property and individuals during the Azimio protests. 

“We did not have sufficient officers to deal with demos for three days. Your officers will be returned to you after three months when we are sure there are no demos,” stated Gachagua.

The second in command also explained that the three-month period is to monitor Azimio’s activities so that they will not return to protests again. 

“Police officers were withdrawn from Azimio leaders because we needed more officers to deal with the protests. Those police officers will be on standby for the next three months until Azimio assures Kenyans there will be no more demonstrations,” Gachagua added.

Raila’s security was withdrawn on July 17. More than 10 police officers were protecting him on his daily duties as well as guarding his homes in Nairobi, Kisumu and Siaya.

Governors allied to Azimio among them Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), Ochillo Ayacko (Migori) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay also had their security withdrawn. 

Gachagua’s remarks come after President William Ruto and Odinga agreed to a trice and resumption of bipartisan talks. 

The two leaders met on Friday last week in Mombasa County. 

“We sanctioned a meeting between our leadership and that of Kenya Kwanza, under the facilitation of H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo. This initial meeting was to prepare ground for honest discussions of the issues we have been raising and those that Kenya Kwanza feels like raising. The meeting was therefore a talk about envisaged talks,” Azimio announced on Sunday. 

Also Read: DP Gachagua Mocks Raila After Calling Off Wednesday Protests

