DP Gachagua speaks out on Meru County leadership wrangles amid plans to impeach Governor Mwangaza



Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged leaders in Meru County to resolve the escalating leadership tussle that is threatening development in the county.

Speaking at Kaelo Methodist Church in Igembe North Constituency, Meru County on Sunday, October 1, the Deputy President said the Kenya Kwanza government looks forward to a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her deputy Isaac Mutuma.

“It is my wish my dear brothers and sisters that you make peace for the development of this county. I ask you with all due respect. I ask the political, religious and elders to sit down and make peace,” Gachagua said.

The DP noted that President William Ruto and himself will let the people of Meru resolve the matter on their own for now because the region has leaders and structures to do so.

The Deputy President intervened earlier this year to broker peace between Governor Mwangaza and members of the County Assembly after they voted to impeach her in November 2022.

The MCAs have again threatened to impeach her over allegations of nepotism, illegal appointments and dismissals, among others.

DP Gachagua noted that Meru County, like other counties in the Central Kenya region and the country in general, must be peaceful if development is to be achieved.

“The mountain is one. The people of the region have the same interests. We need to be united,” he said.

The Deputy President warned that he would expose any leader working against the unity of the region, saying it was his responsibility to bring the people together.

“I am uniting this region behind one man, President Ruto. We are working with all our leaders including those in Azimio,” Gachagua added.

He said some leaders from outside the region were sponsoring youths to spread propaganda about imaginary cracks in Mount Kenya.

