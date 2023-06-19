DP Gachagua To Meet CS Bore and MP Edward Muriu Over Karen House Saga

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is on Monday set to meet with Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore and Gatanga MP Edward Muriu over the Ksh 120 million Karen Mansion tussle.

Speaking on Sunday during an interview with the media, Muriu said the meeting will solve the stalemate which seems to get out of hand.

“Kesho niko na mkutano na deputy president ili aitwe aambiwe vile anafanya anaembarass serikali ya Kenya Kwanza,” the MP said.

This comes after CS Bore claimed that she entered into an agreement with UDA MP to buy the house and paid 10 percent of the total figure which was at Ksh 90 million.

In a statement on Sunday, Bore accused the MP of reneging on the deal after finding a higher bidder who reportedly offered him Ksh 120 million.

“I signed my part of the agreement for sale and transmitted the agreement through my lawyers to the vendor’s lawyers for signing on their part. Their lawyers, Muriu Mungai & Company (MMC Asafo), acknowledged receipt of the signed agreement for sale by stamping on the forwarding letter by my Advocates,” said Bore.

She added,” The dramatised and sensational allegations are fabricated to unlawfully dissociate from the agreement ostensibly because they have found a ‘better deal’.”

In response to CS Bore’s statement, Muriu challenged the CS to give any documentation demonstrating that he had an agreement on the sale deal of the house.

Muriu also challenged her to present any receipts for cash paid to him as the first installment for the house’s purchase.

He further gave CS Bore until Tuesday June 20,2023 to move out of the house.

“CS Bore needs to get out of my house, latest by Tuesday this week. I will decide whether I will pursue a petition at the Court to declare her unfit to hold office,” he added.

Also Read: CS Alice Wahome Speaks On Being Involved In Ksh120 Million Karen Home Saga