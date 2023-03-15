Connect with us

DP Gachagua’s Sister-in-Law Nominated To Plum Government Job 

President William Ruto has nominated Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sister-in-law Margaret Karungaru as a member of the National Gender and Equality Commission.

Her nomination was announced by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula who noted that President Ruto sought Karungaru’s approval in the National Assembly. 

“I wish to convey a message from the President for the nomination of a person for the appointment of a member of the National Gender and Equality Commission. 

“In the message, the President conveys that he has nominated Dr Margaret Karungaru appointed as a member of the National Gender and Equality Commission. The President now seeks the approval of the nominee by this house,” Wetangula announced. 

Karungaru is the wife of the late Nderitu Gachagua, the former governor of Nyeri.

She unsuccessfully vied for the Nyeri County Woman Representative position in the August 9, 2022 general election.

Karungaru was to run under the UDA Party but dumped it stating that she believed that the party’s nomination process would not be free and fair. She however maintained that she would support President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

“Ruto is so far up, he can wish for things to be free and fair but we know sometimes what happens on the ground is different. I’m I willing to take that risk? My answer is no.,” She said then.

The National Gender and Equality Commission is in charge of promoting gender equality and the elimination of discrimination in all sectors of society.

