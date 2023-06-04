DP Gachagua’s Warning To MPs Opposing The Finance Bill 2023

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says Members of Parliament who will oppose the controversial Finance Bill 2023 should not expect to receive development funds from the National Government.

Speaking on Sunday, June 4 in Narok County, the Deputy President referred to a fundraising event he attended on Saturday in Kitui where Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu told him that he will oppose the Finance Bill 2023.

“There is a lot of incitement around this whole Finance Bill issue. I was in Kitui yesterday and their MP spoke about cessation and people were clapping. And then soon after he was telling me they need roads, where does he expect the money to build roads to come from?” he questioned.

Gachagua noted that the Kenya Kwanza government is relying on the Finance Bill to raise more revenue and as a result, legislators must fully support it if they want to receive development funds.

“Some of you leaders are lying to Kenyans, but know that if your MP is opposed to the Finance Bill, they should not ask for roads,” Gachagua said.

Senate Majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot who also attended the Sunday service asked Azimio politicians opposing the bill to forego their mortgages to prove their objection to the Housing Fund.

The Kericho Senator revealed that legislators have Ksh 35 million assigned to each of them as mortgage.

“We want to challenge our colleagues from Azimio, if indeed you don’t believe in the housing agenda, return the mortgages you have taken. Let’s stop this hypocrisy,” he said.

Also Read: I am Waiting To See MPs Who Will Vote Against the Finance Bill 2023 – President Ruto