Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

DP Gachagua’s Warning To MPs Opposing The Finance Bill 2023

By

Published

20230313 084400

File image of DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says Members of Parliament who will oppose the controversial Finance Bill 2023 should not expect to receive development funds from the National Government.

Speaking on Sunday, June 4 in Narok County, the Deputy President referred to a fundraising event he attended on Saturday in Kitui where Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu told him that he will oppose the Finance Bill 2023.

“There is a lot of incitement around this whole Finance Bill issue. I was in Kitui yesterday and their MP spoke about cessation and people were clapping. And then soon after he was telling me they need roads, where does he expect the money to build roads to come from?” he questioned.

Gachagua noted that the Kenya Kwanza government is relying on the Finance Bill to raise more revenue and as a result, legislators must fully support it if they want to receive development funds.

“Some of you leaders are lying to Kenyans, but know that if your MP is opposed to the Finance Bill, they should not ask for roads,” Gachagua said.

Senate Majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot who also attended the Sunday service asked Azimio politicians opposing the bill to forego their mortgages to prove their objection to the Housing Fund.

The Kericho Senator revealed that legislators have Ksh 35 million assigned to each of them as mortgage.

“We want to challenge our colleagues from Azimio, if indeed you don’t believe in the housing agenda, return the mortgages you have taken. Let’s stop this hypocrisy,” he said.

Also Read: I am Waiting To See MPs Who Will Vote Against the Finance Bill 2023 – President Ruto

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019