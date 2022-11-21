Connect with us

Politics

DP Gcahagua Sets December 31 as Deadline to Woo Azimio Allied Mt Kenya Politicians to his Camp

Published

Dp Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has set December 31 as the deadline to woo Azimio allied politicians in Mt Kenya to join his camp.

While speaking on Sunday, November 20, in Nyeri, the DP stated that his quest to unite the Mt Kenya region under one roof is unstoppable.

“As I have said before, politics is now over and it is time to serve the people. During the just concluded elections Azimio had 13 percent of votes in this region and we will reach out to professionals, business people and politicians who had gone astray. I have talked to many of them and have told me they were intimidated and coerced into joining Azimio and are ready to return to the fold” he said.

“We want a peaceful country. I and President William Ruto have a big task ahead to serve the people of Kenya and bring them together. Recently, President Ruto approached both Kilifi and Mombasa governors and they are willing to work with us for the sake of development of this country,” Gachagua added.

The Second in Command also advocated for Mount Kenya unity, regardless of party affiliations, but criticized the former president Uhuru Kenyatta for failing to mentor future leaders leaving the region without a clear kingpin.

“The previous leader did not mentor our younger leaders and some of us who tried to raise our heads were met with harassment and intimidation. One of my roles now is to mentor young leaders, that is why you will be seeing me moving around accompanied by young politicians,” he said.

Gachagua was accompanied by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Senator Wahome Wamatinga, Woman Rep Rahab Mukami and Mathira MP Eric Wa Mumbi among others.

Also Read: Inside DP Rigathi Gachagua’s Plan to Replace Uhuru as Mt Kenya Kingpin

