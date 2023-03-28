Connect with us

Politics

DPP directs police to probe masterminds of Azimio protests violence

By

Published

Noordin Haji DPP Courtesy
Noordin Haji DPP Courtesy

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Noordin Haji, has directed the Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome, to expedite investigations into the masterminds of the violence that occurred during Azimio protests in the last few weeks.

The DPP noted that minor suspects had already been arrested and charged, but the individuals responsible for planning, financing or inciting the violence remained at large.

In a statement, the DPP revealed that photos circulating on social and mainstream media showed alleged loss of lives, violence, destruction of property, arson, and stealing, among other offenses, during the demonstrations.

He added that the offenses were committed contrary to the Penal Code, Chapter 63, Laws of Kenya, the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008, and the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018.

The DPP gave the IG 14 days to finalize the investigation and submit the report to his office. He instructed the IG to undertake comprehensive investigations into the aforementioned offenses and all persons responsible for planning, inciting, instigating, and/or financing the commission of any offense.

This development comes after the IG had already issued a related statement condemning the goons who destroyed and looted public and private property during the demonstrations.

Mr. Koome also revealed that the probe had already begun, and the police were determined to bring the perpetrators of the violence to justice.

The ODPP office reiterated its commitment to uphold the rule of law and respect for human rights in the discharge of its mandate, warning that any person found culpable for the commission of any offense would be prosecuted.

