Politics

DPP Withdraws Charges Against Ken Tarus in Ksh 159 Million Fraud Case

court
The Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court has allowed the withdrawal of fraudulent charges against former Kenya Power Managing Director, Ken Tarus.

 

The Director of Public Prosecutions informed the court that there was no evidence linking Tarus to a Ksh 159 million fraud case after reviewing the charges.

 

The Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate, Elizabeth Juma, allowed the withdrawal. However, the DPP will continue to pursue charges against eight others who were charged in the case for their involvement in the conspiracy to commit an economic crime.

 

They are accused of failing to comply with procurement procedures and guidelines, leading to fraudulent payment of Ksh 159 million to unprocedurally pre-qualified companies for labor and transport services. Tarus has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the case.

