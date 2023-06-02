Drama In Kericho As Governor Mutai And His Deputy Clash Openly During Madaraka Day Celebrations

The Madaraka Day celebrations in Kericho County on Thursday turned out to be a stage for Governor Erick Mutai and his deputy Fred Kirui to wash their dirty laundry in public.

Governor Mutai chastised his deputy on what he called ‘petty’ politics after the latter complained in his address about disrespect and a lack of necessary resources to enable him to travel around the county.

“If you go around the whole world discussing some things, it will not help us or bring food to the table. What brings food on the table is what we can do for these people,” Mutai told off his deputy.

He added, “We may have our own internal issues but the best way to do it is to come to the office and discuss the issues. Let’s mature so that we rise above petty politics.”

DG Kirui had chastised the county leadership for failing to provide him with appropriate fuel, disclosing that he had to go into his own pocket to fill his vehicle.

The DG also noted a pre-election agreement between the two that resulted in him stepping aside in favour of Mutai, urging the Governor to respect him.

“We should know that there are those who voted for me and those who voted for him. We should know that this is a coalition government. I respect the governor and I want to ask him to also respect me and all these issues will be sorted,” Kirui said.

“Kwa hio serikali, mimi niko tu hapo nikiwa nimeketi , kuenda kule Itare, nilienda na mafuta yangu…I want to work for citizens.”

The two leaders have been at odds since coming to office in August 2022.

The trouble began when the Governor allegedly failed to honour a pre-election deal that called for the sharing of County positions.

Also Read: President Ruto Reveals Plan to Expand Kericho Town by 1000 acres