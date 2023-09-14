Drama in Parliament As Ichung’wah Accuses Raila Of Owing Mumias Sugar Ksh 300 Million

Kenya Kwanza and Azimio MPs clashed on Thursday in the National Assembly after National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichun’gwah claimed that Azimio leader Raila Odinga owes Mumias Sugar Company Ksh 300 million.

The Kikuyu MP in his presentation argued that the former Prime Minister should be compelled to pay the money to help revive the ailing company.

“I know (the ODM party leader) also owes Mumias Sugar company above Ksh 300 million shillings,” Ichung’wah alleged.

“I want to ask the Hon Nabulindo (Peter, Matungu MP) to ask the party leader of ODM to pay up the money he owes to Mumias Sugar so as the company also benefits from commercialisation.”

Ichung’wah remarks did not sit well with National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi who demanded that the Kikuyu MP tables evidence that Raila owes Mumias money.

“It is not right for Honourable Ichung’wah to claim that the leader of ODM, and there is only one leader of ODM, owes Mumias Sugar Ksh300 million. Why would that be an allegation to happen on the floor of this house. Can he table evidence or withdraw and apologize,” Wandayi stated.

Ichung’wah in a rejoinder defended his claim saying the matter was in the public domain.

“It is only right that if you are writing off debt owed to the public, even individuals and private companies that owe the sugar companies should and must pay up. On the question of the leader of ODM, it is in public domain including documents tabled in this house,” Ichung’wah insisted.

This comes days after President William Ruto fired a warning at corrupt cartels in the sugar sector.

The Head of State while on his tour to the Western region ordered all cases against Mumias Sugar be withdrawn or the people behind them face consequences.

Also Read: Ruto Responds To Raila’s Claims That Subsidized Fertilizer Was Donated By Russia