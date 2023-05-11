Duale Explains Why Uhuru Is Not Invited To His Book Launch 

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has revealed that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is not invited to his book launch titled ‘For The Record’ set to take place on Thursday.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview with Citizen TV’s JKLive show, Duale sensationally claimed that Uhuru has of late become temperamental and that he might disrupt his event which is set to graced by President William Ruto and will be attended by dignitaries, cabinet secretaries, political and business leaders.

“After I saw how President Kenyatta behaved at the Jubilee offices, I can’t invite him. He can disrupt my function and you know he is my buddy so I cannot remove him forcefully,” he said.

The former Garissa Township MP however said that they are still friends and he would deliver a copy of the book to the former Head of State whom he has talked about in the book.

“Tomorrow I want him to watch my launch from the television. I could have invited him but I’m scared he gets annoyed when he sees Riggy G and Ichung’wa and he disrupts my event,” said Duale.

The former National Assembly Majority leader also weighed in on the Northlands invasion that saw Uhuru’s sheep being stolen.

Duale stated that he is willing to donate some of his goats to Uhuru following the theft that occurred on the farm in March.

“I’m a pastoralist and I have got enough sheep in one of my farms, I can donate. When you are a livestock farmer when an animal gets sick or you lose it, it feels like you lost a child, it’s very sentimental. So I can imagine when Uhuru saw his sheep being taken, he felt it,” said Duale.

