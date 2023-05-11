Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Duale Explains Why Uhuru Is Not Invited To His Book Launch 

By

Published

DUALE UHURU RUTO

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has revealed that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is not invited to his book launch titled ‘For The Record’ set to take place on Thursday. 

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview with Citizen TV’s JKLive show, Duale sensationally claimed that Uhuru has of late become temperamental and that he might disrupt his event which is set to graced by President William Ruto and will be attended by dignitaries, cabinet secretaries, political and business leaders.

“After I saw how President Kenyatta behaved at the Jubilee offices, I can’t invite him. He can disrupt my function and you know he is my buddy so I cannot remove him forcefully,” he said.

The former Garissa Township MP however said that they are still friends and he would deliver a copy of the book to the former Head of State whom he has talked about in the book.

“Tomorrow I want him to watch my launch from the television. I could have invited him but I’m scared he gets annoyed when he sees Riggy G and Ichung’wa and he disrupts my event,” said Duale.

7fe554af53e1619fbb791642c80e6a34

The former National Assembly Majority leader also weighed in on the Northlands invasion that saw Uhuru’s sheep being stolen.

Duale stated that he is willing to donate some of his goats to Uhuru following the theft that occurred on the farm in March. 

“I’m a pastoralist and I have got enough sheep in one of my farms, I can donate. When you are a livestock farmer when an animal gets sick or you lose it, it feels like you lost a child, it’s very sentimental. So I can imagine when Uhuru saw his sheep being taken, he felt it,” said Duale.

Also Read: CS Duale Reveals Why He Fell Out With Raila

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019