Duale Goes After Uhuru Over His Peace Message in Nigeria

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has called out former President Uhuru Kenyatta over what he termed as hypocrisy during his speech at Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Tinubu’s inauguration lecture.

Duale in a statement on Sunday May 28, accused Uhuru of preaching peace in Nigeria yet he is fueling conflict in Kenya. 

The former Garissa Township MP also claimed that the former Head of State was aiding anti-government protests which were witnessed in the month of March.

“Mr Kenyatta is calling on Nigerians to unite while in his own country, he is fueling, financing, and aiding demonstrations and revival of criminal outlawed gangs. Maajabu ya Musa,” Duale said. 

Uhuru on Saturday West asked Nigeria’s new leader to unite the country. He stated that Africa must address issues that suffocate democracy.

The Retired President urged Nigeria’s incoming President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to establish democracy during his four-year stint as the West African country’s leader.

“I speak to you as a brother and an elder statesman in leadership. The contest is now over, and the hard work of building a prosperous and unified Nigeria begins,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru also asked Tinubu to transcend electoral politics and become Nigeria’s vision carrier.

He further advised him not to have hardliners surrounding.

“I encourage you to surround yourself with the voices of those who will counterbalance the hardliners that feel entitled to a piece of your office. 

“You will lose nothing and gain everything from reaching out across political, ethnic, and religious lines to those who may feel aggrieved by your victory in one way or another. Allow them to exhale and to be a part of your vision for a greater Nigeria,” he said.

Also Read: Uhuru Speaks on Azimio, Kenya Kwanza Bi-partisan Talks

