Duale Sends Warning to Uhuru, Kenyatta Family Over Guns 

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has warned former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family that the Kenya Kwanza government will not hesitate to take action against him if they do not surrender the guns in their possession.

Speaking on Sunday July 23 in Nairobi, Duale asked the former first family to liaise with the Firearms Licensing Board boss Rashid Yakub and surrender their guns.

“Ata ukilialia huko Karen, oooh mtoto yangu, ooh mama yangu, hiyo sisi hatujali. The law will catch up with you. Na Tafadhali utafute Kijana anaitwa Rashid Yakub; yeye ndo mkubwa wa firearms licensing board in Kenya Urudishe hizo silaha,” said Duale.

The Defence Cabinet Secretary at the same time urged Uhuru to emulate his predecessors and live a peaceful life.

“If you together with your family continue funding the anti-government protests and keeping the guns, you are going against the law,” he added.

His remarks come days after Uhuru dared the government to go after him after the DCI raided his son’s home in Karen.

“What does this government want, because if it wants me the fact that I have been silent doesn’t mean I am scared come for me. What does my mother and children have to do with anything? Kama shida yenu ni mimi I am here,” Uhuru said.

The former Head of State also distanced himself from allegations of funding the Azimio anti-government demonstrations.

“The issues Kenyans are talking about have nothing to do with me. Have you seen me at any of those events? Have you seen me talk about any of those events? Is it a crime in Kenya to associate with Raila?” Uhuru posed.

