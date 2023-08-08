Connect with us

Politics

Duale’s Message To Mutahi Ngunyi After Dumping Uhuru For Ruto

By

Published

7fe554af53e1619fbb791642c80e6a34

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has weighed in on political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi’s move to defect from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza. 

In a statement via X app formerly known as Twitter, Duale welcomed Ngunyi to Kenya Kwanza but requested the city lawyer to explain how he supported the dynasty yet he is a hustler.

“Mr Mutahi my friend, only Fools don’t change their mind but tell us the story of how a hustler (Mutahi) defended a dynasty with his blood. Karibu Hustler nation,” Duale tweeted. 

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi also reacted to the defection saying Ngunyi was ordered to hate President Ruto.

“Prof, you were ordered or told to hate William Ruto. You were not strong or smart enough to think for yourself. The defection of a poodle is worthless. We are only interested in that of the master!” Said Ahmednassir.

Ngunyi announced his defection on Monday evening and called on Kenyans to give President Ruto time to deliver his promises. 

“Public notice: I have defected to William Ruto. I mis-judged him using the dynasty lens. But if the facts change, you must change your mind. And only a fool does not change his mind. I started Project #HustlerNation. Now I must complete it. Iko Swali? #RutosMountainPlan,” Ngunyi stated. 

He added, “President Ruto too has problems but give him a chance.” 

The city lawyer who previously served as former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor on political matters supported Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 general election.

