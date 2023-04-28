Connect with us

Politics

Dzuya denounces Jubilee’s Friday NEC meeting

By

Published

dzuya
dzuya

The Jubilee National Chairman, Nelson Dzuya, has denounced a purported National Executive Council (NEC) meeting convened by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday morning.

According to Dzuya, the meeting was of no consequence since it lacked the necessary quorum in line with Article 23 of Jubilee’s Constitution.

Dzuya clarified that for a NEC meeting to take place, at least one-third of all members entitled to attend must be present, which amounts to at least nine members, out of the 29 members of NEC.

Dzuya also claimed that three officials who were in attendance, including Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni, David Murathe, and Kagwe Gichohi, had been suspended by NEC pending internal dispute resolution processes, making their participation legally irrelevant.

The only valid notice to convene a NEC meeting must come from either the acting Secretary-General, Kanini Kega, or his deputy, Joshua Kutuny, he added.

Dzuya reiterated that Uhuru ceased being the party leader in March 2023 in line with the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act, which states that a retired president cannot hold office in any political party for more than six months after stopping to hold office as Head of State.

He further dismissed claims that some officials resigned from their positions during the meeting, stating that there had been no resignations and any such letter of resignation would be fraudulent and criminal.

Dzuya’s denouncement comes amid infighting within the Jubilee party, with two camps reportedly clashing over party leadership. Dzuya had previously criticized Uhuru for his unannounced visit to Jubilee headquarters, stating that the party should not be treated as a lesser partner in the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition.

Dzuya reassured Jubilee members and supporters that the party remained steadfast in serving all its members.

